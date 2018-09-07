Jessie Reyez Drops “F**k Being Friends,” Announces “Being Human On Tour”

Jessie Reyez is showing no signs of slowing down.

Fresh off her two-song (“Nice Guy” and “Good Guy”) appearance on superstar rapper Eminem’s new album, Kamikaze, the breakout artist returns with a solo single of her own called “F*ck Being Friends.”

Lifted off her forthcoming EP, Being Human in Public, the new offering mirrors its title as it themes around flicking the middle finger to friendship.

“Honest. Human. Contrasting. I try to be open but sometimes it is hard to find a medium. When I talk about things I struggle but when I sing, it’s easier,” Jessie Reyez previously said, breaking down her sound. “Sometimes you want to let out a full train of thought, but you have to respect one another. That’s the beauty of a song; it’s like a letter. You can just open the faucet and let it go until it’s empty.”

In addition to the new single, Reyez has also announced the Fall 2018 headlining “Being Human On Tour.” The North American trek is slated to launch on Oct. 11 in Edmonton, Alberta and will make stops in 29 major cities including Vancouver, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and more before commencing Dec. 3 in her hometown of Toronto.

Tickets will be available for sale beginning Friday (Sept. 7) at 10 a.m. local time on jessiereyez.com.

See the full tour itinerary below: