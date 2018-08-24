Jessie Reyez – Body Count (Remix) Feat. Normani & Kehlani

Jessie Reyez follows up her recently released song, “Apple Juice,” by re-igniting the fire around her previously released offering “Body Count.” On a new remix, she forms a female empowerment pack with Normani and Kehlani for an unapologetic vibe.

“I think you might feel some type of way / I dodge dick on the daily,” Reyez sings as she kicks off the song.

Normani follows with, “Funny how you think I need you / But honestly, I don’t need anything / Like what you see, you can look / But I won’t let you touch upon anything / I’m independent, I’m self-sufficient / And I don’t need a wedding ring.”

Lani comes in later with a savage verse, “I dodge dick for some pussy, something that we can agree on

Don’t tell me it’s a turn on for you, or maybe it bothers you.”

Reyez plans to drop one song at a time from her upcoming project, Being Human in Public.