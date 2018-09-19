Watch Marsha Ambrosius Perform at ‘BUILDseriesNYC’

Marsha Ambrosius’ new album NYLA is due out Sept. 28th, and the British singer-songwriter recently hit up NYC to promote the LP.

Marsha stopped by the BUILD series as one of her promotional stops where she performed an intimate set of old and newer, never-before-heard songs from the forthcoming LPalbum. She kicked off her performance with the hit song “Butterflies,” which she wrote for Michael Jackson before singing “Flood” and “Old Times” from her upcoming album.

Regarding the process of the album, Marsha stated in the past that the creation process was an expression of a new perspective through motherhood. “I had a lot of pent-up energy, and channeling all of the energy into the music is what helped save my sanity. Poems turned into melodies and then a bunch of songs, which was like my personal therapy in a sense.” She goes on, “From beginning to end, it’s me letting go of everything I wanted to let go of in my life and experiencing things all over again through Nyla’s eyes.”

Check out her performance below.