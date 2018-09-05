6LACK Sets September For Sophomore Album Release, Shares Cover Art

In August, 6LACK revealed the title of he sophomore album East Atlanta Love Letter and world tour dates.

Now, he has announced the release date of the opus, which is September 14th. The cover art is a photo of the artist in a home studio holding a box of pankcake mix as he carries his daughter in a baby carrier on his chest.

A press release states the album is an “open love letter from 6LACK to his daughter, family, friends, past, and current lovers, and includes difficult questions he’s had to answer while navigating through life.”

To promote, 6LACK mailed out 20,000 postcards to his die-hard, day one fans with personalized questions like, “Do you believe in monogamy?” Some fans shared the cards on social media.