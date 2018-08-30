Jade Novah Joins Teyana Taylor’s KTSE Tour

Singer/songwriter Jade Novah has announced that she is joining Teyana Taylor’s KTSE Tour as the opening act. An up-and-coming singer, Jade released her debut album, All Blue, a couple of months ago. Since arriving on the scene, she’s been credited with being a fast-rising singer.

With her 14-track album currently out, Jade has been hitting the stage a lot, like any artist with a current project. The popularity of the album was spearheaded by the release of the title track “All Blue,” which she dropped a couple of months ago, accompanied by the music video. She has amassed a huge following and her presence at the KTSE tour will make it all the more exciting.

Infamous for being the production that Teyana took from singer Jeremih, the KTSE tour is named after the performer’s second album; which she released at the end of June. Originally, the Later That Night tour, the production was renamed after Teyana blasted Jeremih for mistreating her when all she’s done is work her butt off. Shortly after, Jeremih was completely removed. Singer/songwriter DaniLeigh, who was apart of the Later That Night tour, stayed on the line-up and moved up as the second act.

Teyana continues to give a stellar performance, even fighting through her current illness to provide an amazing experience for her fans. Also, bringing Jade Novah to the stage will be a much-appreciated improvement to the line-up

Tickets are currently available via AXS.com. Check out the upcoming shows and locations.

Tour Dates:

Sept. 1 | The Novo | Los Angeles

Sept. 3 | The Observatory | Santa Ana

Sept. 4 | The Observatory North Park | San Diego

Sept. 5 | The Regency Ballroom | San Francisco

Sept. 7 | Showbox SoDo | Seattle

Sept. 8 | Crystal Ballroom | Portland