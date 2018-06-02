Jade Novah Unveils Video For ‘All Blue,’ Drops New Song ‘Next to You’

Almost a month after dropping the new single, “All Blue,” emerging singer and actress Jade Novah unveils a simmering new music video.

In the clip, Jade hits the road in a classic Mustang with the blue sky, mountain side, and ocean as her companion. She makes a few stops on the way to bring more spotlight to emotionally-rich vocals as she sings, “I got my head up in the clouds again. It’s all blue.”

The summer-breeze visual gives you a sense of self-worth as well as the happiness your life brings. Plus what better way to gain emotional freedom than traveling nature’s course.

By nightfall, Jade changes pace with the introduction of her new single, “Next to You,” a sultry love ballad that transports the soul into a sublime and relaxing space. The record is about feeling and giving love and enjoying life with your best half.

Outside of her intoxicating vocal presence, Jade is also known for her welcoming on-screen presence and upbeat personality on social media.

After years of singing background vocals for artists like Rihanna, Eminem, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga, as well as a spree of social media covers, her hard work is paying off.