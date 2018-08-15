Teyana Taylor is not having the best year when it comes to her music career: The rollout of her sophomore album K.T.S.E. in June was sloppy and “incomplete,” and now she’s dropping out of Jeremih’s “Later That Night Tour” due to allegedly being “extremely mistreated.”

The R&B songstress vented on Twitter, calling Jeremih “lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, and selfish.”

It seems Teyana is angry that Jeremih’s team isn’t acknowledging her on tour promotions despite her being a crowd draw: According to Taylor, fans leave after she performs despite being an opening act. She continued the name-calling, directly speaking to him writing, “@Jeremih Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selfish, lame ass nigga! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair.”

A fan/concertgoer also gave her two cents in support of Teyana on the alleged slight, detailing her experience about the lack of promo she saw for Teyana:

Aunty TT!!! I support this…they didn’t even put your name on the Snapchat filter and some of the tickets and we literally only came to see YOU perform. We left when you left yesterday! PS I love you and you gave me life yesterday you look sooo beautiful!! pic.twitter.com/8ylLMWFUFG — Queen D👑✨ (@itsladdyy_dee) August 15, 2018

The “Later That Night Tour” kicked off Aug. 3 in Tampa, Fla. and was scheduled to continue through Sept. 8 in Portland. As of now, it’s unclear how the tour will proceed, if it will proceed at all.