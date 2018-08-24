Traci Braxton Drops New Album, ‘On Earth’ (STREAM)

Today (Aug 24), Traci Braxton released her sophomore project, On Earth, the follow-up to her 2014 solo album, Crash & Burn. The set is a shortie, running only 8 tracks deep and features what Traci calls a “story” of “more mature” material.

Producers Chris N Teeb (Jennifer Lopez, Danity Kane) and David “Daveyboy” Lindsey (Monica, Traci Braxton) handles production credits on the album. The project is headed by singles “Lifeline” and the Toni/Trina/Towanda Braxton-assisted offering, “Broken Things.”

Stream On Earth below.