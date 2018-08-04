Traci Braxton Sings About Her Man Being Her “Lifeline”

Following the buzz release of “Broken Wings,” a sisterly collaboration featuring Toni, Towanda, and Trina Braxton, Traci Braxton returns with the official first single from her upcoming album.

“Lifeline,” produced by Dave Lindsey (Monica “A Dozen Roses”) and written by Nye the Songwrita and Mariam Aquarium, pulls on the heartstrings as Traci delivers emotional vocals a powerful kind of love.

“Secure and safe / And what you do reciprocate / Protect me from tidal waves / And anything that comes my way,” she sings. “Knight in shining armor you / And anything you say I will do it / And I will never face no type of danger here with you baby.”

Traci’s forthcoming sophomore album is slated to arrive in August. In addition, she will document the journey toward the release on the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values set to air on August 16 on WeTV.

Stream “Lifeline” below: