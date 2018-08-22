Sabrina Claudio Announces ‘No Rain, No Flowers Tour’ (Dates)

To support her recently-released project No Rain, No Flowers, Sabrina Claudio announces a corresponding tour of the same name.

The trek will hit 13 cities beginning this fall in San Diego, CA on October 12th, wrapping up on November 6 in New York.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24 on Sabrina Claudio’s official website. Peep the dates below.

The No Rain, No Flowers Tour Dates

October 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

October 14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

October 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

October 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

October 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

October 20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

October 27 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

October 29 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

November 1 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

November 3 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 4 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

November 6 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza