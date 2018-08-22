Sabrina Claudio Announces ‘No Rain, No Flowers Tour’ (Dates)

To support her recently-released project No Rain, No Flowers, Sabrina Claudio announces a corresponding tour of the same name.
The trek will hit 13 cities beginning this fall in San Diego, CA on October 12th, wrapping up on November 6 in New York.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24 on Sabrina Claudio’s official website. Peep the dates below.
The No Rain, No Flowers Tour Dates
October 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
October 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
October 14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
October 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
October 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
October 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
October 20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
October 27 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
October 29 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
November 1 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
November 3 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 4 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
November 6 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
