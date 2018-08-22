Bobby Brackins – Might Die Young Feat. Olivia O’Brien & Tinashe

Grammy-nominated artist/songwriter Bobby Brackins taps songstresses Olivia O’Brien and Tinashe for his latest single, “Might Die Young,” a smooth, pop-infused groove.

“Might Die Young” finds the Oakland Brackins throwing caution into the wind, disregarding personal safety in search for the perfect high, while his collaborators provide the perfect cover. The song will appear on Bobby’s upcoming EP, ‘…To Kill For.’ Set to drop on August 24th via EMPIRE, the project also boasts appearances from Jeremih, G-Eazy, Marc E. Bassy, ALLBLACK, and August Grant with production from Nic Nac, Count Bassy, and Davidior.

A recent winner at the BMI Pop Awards for his effort writing DJ Khaled’s #1 hit “I’m The One,” and after earning industrywide acclaim for or co-writing radio anthems like Chris Brown’s “Loyal,” and Tinashe’s “2 On,” Bobby is ready to command the spotlight for himself with his upcoming EP. The second in a planned EP trilogy, following 2016’s …To Live For and preceding …To Die For, …To Kill For is a breezy summertime listen, packed with radio-ready bangers, romantic jams, and rider’s anthems, all tied together by Bobby’s impeccable songcraft.

Pre-order …To Kill For EP: https://empire.lnk.to/ToKillFor

…To Kill For Tracklist:

1. Intro by Bobby Brackins (feat. August Grant)

2. Whiplash 2.0 by Bobby Brackins (feat. Marc E. Bassy & P-Lo)

3. Big Film by Bobby Brackins (feat. G-Eazy & Jeremih)

4. Raw by Bobby Brackins

5. OB by Bobby Brackins (feat. Marc E. Bassy)

6. Bay Tour by Bobby Brackins ft. ALLBLACK

7. Might Die Young by Bobby Brackins (feat. & Olivia O’Brien & Tinashe)

8. My Love by Bobby Brackins (feat. Marc E. Bassy)

9. When We Go Fuck by Bobby Brackins

10. My Bruhs by Bobby Brackins

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>