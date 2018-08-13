En Vogue Releases New Single, ‘Reach 4 Me’

En Vogue’s current single “Rockets” shot to the Top 10 of R&B radio, and now they’ve announced the next single from their comeback album Electric Cafe, called “Reach 4 Me.”

Produced by Dem Jointz, “Reach 4 Me” is a danceable joint that finds the ladies testing the devotion of a lover.

“No matter how far it seems I’ve gone / Reach for me, baby, baby, baby,” the group sings. “And if you want me, let me see them open arms / Reach for me, baby, baby.”

Stream below and be on the lookout for ” “Reach 4 Me” to hit your local airwaves soon.