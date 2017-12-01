En Vogue Releases Ne-Yo-Penned Single “Rockets”

En Vogue goes “higher than they’ve ever been” with the release of their single, “Rocket,” the latest release from their forthcoming album, ‘Electric Café.’

On the track, penned by Ne-Yo and produced by Curtis ‘Sauce’ Wilson (Brandy, K. Michelle, Musiq), the celebrated group takes us on a nostalgia trip with their signature infectious harmonies and heartfelt delivery as they sing about a higher love.

On how “Rockets” was formed En Vogue says: “This summer we had the pleasure of touring with Ne-Yo in Australia and he’s truly a singer’s songwriter! We’re honored to have the opportunity to put our signature sound on a song from one of the most talented artists and composers today.”

“Rockets” follows the recently released “Have A Seat,” featuring Snoop Dogg (See below), and 2016’s “Deja Vu.”

En Vogues’ ‘Electric Cafe’ album is scheduled for release on March 30, 2018. The set will feature production from Raphael Saadiq, Dem Jointz, and longtime En Vogue producers Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy.