E.Quipped Drops Creative Video For “My Part” Single

Singer and songwriter E.Quipped reveals a telling visual to champion his latest release, “My Part.” In the clip, directed by Ryan Pham, Greensboro, NC native watches from afar as his replacement does all the things he was supposed to do with a special girl.

Produced by EQ Collaborator and Sylvester Beats, “My Part” showcases E.Quipped’s clever metaphors and infectious melodies and harmonies.

E.Quipped is an R&B artist, rapper, and producer who has released several full-length hip-hop projects and has worked on soundtracks for everything ranging from video games to web shows & commercials. His latest venture finds him pursuing a passion project with his forthcoming R&B album, Minus Love.

