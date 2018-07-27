PREMIERE: Jonathas Releases New Single, “No No”

Indie singer/songwriter Jonathas premieres the new single “No No,” featuring Kydd Jones. On the offering, the R&b crooner heats up the bedroom by delivery silky vocals about satisfying his Bae.
I don’t wanna hear none of that extra no, no / ‘Cause when I pull up, it’s clothes off, the rest for grown folks,” the Austin, Texas Native sings.
“No No” is the first release from the former “Voice” season 2 contestant’s upcoming “L.i.F.e.” EP, which follows his 2014 mixtape “The Foreigner 3” (TF3) Hosted by DEF JAMs A&R VP Don Cannon.
Vibe out to “No No” available everywhere now, and be on the lookout for the “L.i.F.e.” EP dropping later this summer.
