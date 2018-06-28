Masego To Head Out On Tour This Fall (Dates)

Rising young singer Masego’s new single “Lady Lady” is garnering a lot of attention, so much so that he’s earned his own headlining tour this fall.

Beginning on October 16 in Boston at Royale, Masego will travel to perform in other major US markets including New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and New Orleans, wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 18 at The Fonda.

But before he does that, he’ll support Leon Bridges’ US amphitheater tour as the opening act this summer.

Check out Masego’s headlining tour dates below:

October 16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

October 20 – Providence, RI @ The Met

October 21 – New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza

October 23 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

October 24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

October 25 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

October 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

October 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

November 1 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

November 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish @ House of Blues

November 4 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

November 6 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes

November 9 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

November 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

November 14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

November 15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

November 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda