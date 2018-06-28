Masego To Head Out On Tour This Fall (Dates)

Rising young singer Masego’s new single “Lady Lady” is garnering a lot of attention, so much so that he’s earned his own headlining tour this fall.
Beginning on October 16 in Boston at Royale, Masego will travel to perform in other major US markets including New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and New Orleans, wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 18 at The Fonda.
But before he does that, he’ll support Leon Bridges’ US amphitheater tour as the opening act this summer.
Check out Masego’s headlining tour dates below:
October 16 – Boston, MA @ Royale
October 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
October 20 – Providence, RI @ The Met
October 21 – New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza
October 23 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
October 24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
October 25 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
October 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
October 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
November 1 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
November 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish @ House of Blues
November 4 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
November 6 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes
November 9 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
November 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine
November 14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
November 15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
November 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
