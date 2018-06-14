Masego is Happy to Call You ‘Lady Lady’

Last we heard from Masego was his debut single “Navajo” about a year ago and his collab with Vanjess called “Touch The Floor.”

Now, the rising artist releases his new single, “Lady Lady,” a jazzy offering produced by TDE’s Sounwave. On the song, the Jamaican native serenades his lady with sweet, charming lyrics.

“If I want you, be my lady / I’m gon’ call you lady lady, lady lady / Happy to call you my lady, you’re special / Happy that you’re my baby,” he sings.

Masego is currently working on his debut album, which is slated to arrive later this year. The project will serve as a follow-up to his 2016 release, The Pink Polo EP.

Stream “Lady Lady” below: