Ariana Grande Finds a Spot on Nicki Minaj’s ‘Bed’

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have been frequent collaborators since their 2014 collab “Bang Bang” (ft. Jessie J) and 2016’s “Side to Side.”

Now, the two have joined forces once again on a new single titled “Bed” from Nicki’s highly-anticipated album ‘Queen’ (due August 10th). The song sees both ladies singing about wanting to get freaky.

“Got a bed, wit’ your name on it / Wit’ your name on it / Got a kiss, wit’ your name on it /Wit’ your name on it / Love me good,” Ariana coos while Nicki takes it a step further, rapping, “He said his head right / I said go all the way down and then head right.”

“Bed” follows Nicki’s previously released, Lil Wayne assisted “Rich Sex).”

A video, which you can preview below, will arrive soon.