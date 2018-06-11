Miguel Says He’s a ‘R.A.N.’

From the Superfly soundtrack comes Miguel’s contribution, a piano-laden ballad titled “R.A.N.” (Real Ass Ni**a).

As the first seconds of the song begin, the flowery piano seems misplaced given the title of the song, but it’s quintessential Miguel and the perfect touch to aid the screenplay of the film as he suggests to a love interest that he’s the “realest.”

Have you, you ever / Ever fucked with a real nigga /Real ass nigga before? / I know you’re so tired of / Feeling like you deserve better You need a real ass nigga like me,” he sings on the chorus.

The Superfly soundtrack also includes a duet from Khalid and H.E.R. called “This Way.” Expect guest appearances by PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Miguel. The Superfly film (starring Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, and Lex Scott) will hit theaters on June 13th.