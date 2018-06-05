Priscilla Renea Releases Epic Ballad ‘Let’s Build a House’

You may not have heard of Priscilla Renea yet, but that’s about to change.

Priscilla Renea is a prolific singer-songwriter whose credits include Mary J. Blige (It’s Me”), Mariah Carey (“Infinity”), Rihanna (“California King Bed”) and more, but now she’s breaking out as her own artist. With a new album on the horizon titled Coloured (out June 22), she’s released a new track called “Let’s Build A House,” and it’s pretty epic.

On the stirring song, Renea offers strong vocals and raw emotion as she sings of plans to build a relationship through thick and thin.

“Let’s build a house, tear this one down / Might take a while but it will be ours / Let’s use the stones that everyone’s thrown / We need a sanctuary of our own,” she belts on the chorus.

An electric guitar break adds even more epic emotion to the sonic mix.

Stream below:

The Florida-born, LA-based singer-songwriter’s sound spans across classic R&B, dark-edged country, and urban-soul. Her upcoming album ‘Coloured’ is a fierce, political, and personal collection of stories that reckon with Priscilla’s childhood in rural Florida, sublime love, violent heartbreak, and racial trauma.

Twitter: @PriscillaRenea

IG: priscillarenea