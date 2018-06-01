Nick Cannon Opens Up About Love Life On New EP ‘Calling All Models’

Throughout the years, Nick Cannon has been linked to some of Hollywood’s most sought-after women such as Christina Milian, Kim Kardashian, and of course, Mariah Carey.

But today (June 1), he opens up about his love life on a new 9-track album called “Calling All Models: The Prequel” on which he allows his listeners to get a glimpse into his life, an emotional rollercoaster of sex, love, lust & heartbreak. The EP features a vulnerable Nick Cannon as he opens up candidly about the women he’s dated starting back from Jr. High school.

For instance, the first track “Last Call” is 16 minutes long worth of Cannon reminiscing about his love life, even mentioning names such as Meagan, assumed to be Meagan Good. On the EP, he fuses together Hip Hop and R&B with sprinkles of spoken word poetry to really illustrate his emotions.

Calling All Models is a prelude to Nick’s album ‘Model Music,’ which will be available this Fall.

Stream below: