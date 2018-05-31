Mila J Releases Fifth EP, May 2018

Los Angeles based R&B singer Mila J continues her 2018 monthly installments by releasing the new EP, May 2018. The fifth installment follows the past releases, January 2018, February 2018, March 2018, and April 2018.

Continuing where she left off in April, Mila delivers another introspective and satisfying body of work featuring the songs “Keep The Change,” “That One Friend,” “No Rhythm,” “Pump,” and “How Did We Get Here,” featuring go to collaborator Migh-X.

Mila plans to continue releasing monthly installments as she brings everyone along for her journey through 2018.

Listen to ‘May 2018’ via Spotify: