STREAM: Mila J Drops ‘February 2018’ EP

Mila J is on a role, musically at least!

The West Coast R&B artist delivers the new EP, February 2018, which follows last month’s ‘January 2018‘ project and November 2017’s ‘11:18.’

“Oh yeah…THIS MONTH “February 2018″ Out now on all digital platforms..#NewMusic,” she announced.

The new offering features six songs, including the Aaliyah-inspired “No Brakes” and the closer “In Hindsight,” which features the effort’s lone guest, Migh-X.

Mila vocally and lyrically glows on ‘February 2018,’ which offers introspective vibes about love, life, and her personal experiences.

Listen to ‘February 2018’ via Spotify below and stream everywhere else here: