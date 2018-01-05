Mila J Drops New Year Project Called “January 2018”

Mila J is very excited about the new year, and she’s basking in her joy with a new EP called “January 2018.”

Dubbing the 6-song project a “soundtrack for the month of January,” Mila continues to build on her creativity as an artist as she introduces more sounds to her music.

“January 2018” includes an acoustic set of Pop, R&B, and Soul ballads, which puts the spotlight on instrumentation, Mila’s vocal delivery, and melodies that seep into your brain.

The new project follows Mila’s November EP, 11.18, a 5-song offering that celebrates her birthday.

‘January 2018’ is available now on all digital formats. Stream below via iTunes.