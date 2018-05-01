Mila J Drops New EP, April 2018

Los Angeles based R&B singer Mila J continues her 2018 monthly installments with the new EP, April 2018. The fourth installment follows previous releases January 2018, February 2018, and March 2018.

This time around, Mila once again teams with go to collaborator Migh-X (“His-Story”) on the 5-song, raw offering. Another standout track is “Welcome To California,” a mid-tempo groove that pays homepage to her state.

Mila plans to continue releasing monthly installments as she brings everyone along for her journey through 2018.

Listen to ‘April 2018’ via Spotify: