Danté LaBelle – Addiction

Dante Labelle delivers a soft and savory summertime anthem by the name of “addiction.” A sure-fire way to keep the party going, “addiction” is kicking up major island vibes.

While sticking to his roots, the Jamaican-American born Dante Labelle is a long ways away from his early days of recording on his school’s Garage Band Software.

Inspired by a Michael Jackson concert at the age of 10, Dante is a product of Pop and R&B. With dance being the focal point of this track, the “Addiction” video is an epic dance-off between the boys and the girls. Dante leads the pack into his vivacious and rhythmic choreography, not only showcasing his diverse vocal capability but his showmanship. From brightly colored backgrounds to iridescent lighting, this visual doesn’t miss a beat in capturing the songs purpose.

Be sure to catch “addiction” on the airwaves in the upcoming months.

Watch the video below: