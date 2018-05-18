Six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tamia recently made her return to music with the soulful new single, “Leave It Smokin,'” the first release from her forthcoming album, Passion Like Fire, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Love Life.’

“I’m super excited to debut new music, go back out on the road again, connect with people through the music; album releases are always an exciting time,” Tamia declares.

Like its predecessor, Passion Like Fire is inspired from a place of love and includes a body of songs that are cleverly-written, harmonically-rich, and operate from the core of real R&B.

On Tuesday (May 15th), Tamia held an intimate private album listening session at Vinyl Crown Studios in New York City with a few members of the media and following the event, Singersroom spoke with the music veteran about the upcoming release (Her new music sounded amazing). During our quick sit down, Tamia, who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her critically-acclaimed, self-titled debut, Tamia, spoke enthusiastically about the pending release, her career, managing her life, and wanting to win a Grammy (after we dragged it out of her).

“I feel like I’ve been fortunate enough to be recognized for the things that I’ve done, Tamia tells Singersroom. “I don’t necessarily have a lot of awards and accolades but I’m very proud of the work that I’ve done, and I don’t do it for the accolades, I do it for the love of the music.”

Naturally, I wanted to get Tamia’s real feelings, so I pressed a little bit more to which she responded: “I have been nominated for like six Grammys, but whatever (laughs). One would be nice.”

Nonetheless, this astonishing talent would rather longevity over Grammys. “There are people who’ve won Grammys, and that’s it; we’ve never heard from them again… I’m still here 20 years since the first nomination.”

Watch our exclusive interview with Tamia below: