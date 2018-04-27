Tamia Returns With ‘Leave It Smokin’ Single

R&B veteran Tamia returns with the booming and soulful new single, “Leave It Smokin’,” the first offering from her forthcoming album, Passion Like Fire, due out this fall on Entertainment One (eOne) / 21 Entertainment Group.

On the uptempo, rhythmic gem, Tamai declares her passionate needs while capturing souls with her intoxicating delivery.

About the record, the Six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter says, “I co-wrote this song with my good friend, Salaam Remi. We always have fun in the studio. I’m beyond excited to continue my love of music and share the first single from my new project, Passion Like Fire.”

2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Tamia’s critically-acclaimed, self-titled debut, Tamia. eOne’s Chris Taylor, Global President, Music, says “We are excited and honored to work Tamia and her team on this next phase of her career. The music she has delivered is world-class.”

Tamia, known for timeless hits like “So Into You” and “Missing You,” released her last album, Love Life, in 2015.

We’re definitely here for another 20 years of Tamia. Check out “Leave It Smokin'” below: