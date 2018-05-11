Ne-Yo continues to create anticipation around his upcoming seventh studio album, Good Man, set for release on June 8 via Motown Records/Compound Entertainment.

Today, the 3x Grammy-winning singer and songwriter drops off the project’s cover art, tracklist, and the new single, “Apology.”

On the bouncy “Apology,” Ne-Yo reveals his dirty laundry by confessing all the wrongs he has caused women in the past.

In addition to ‘Apology,’ Ne-Yo’s upcoming album is also headed by the single “Push Back,” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don, and the title track, ‘Good Man.’ The project will also feature appearances from Romeo Santos, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Eric Bellinger, Candice Boyd, and Sam Hook. The album is an expedition through the highs and lows of love, with an extra shot of candor. It showcases Ne-Yo’s growth musically and personally, while reacquainting fans with the sounds of classic R&B.

Pre-order Good Man HERE and check out the tracklist below:

1. Caterpillars 1st” (INTRO)

2. 1 MORE SHOT

3. LA NIGHTS

4. NIGHTS LIKE THESE feat. Romeo Santos

5. U DESERVE

6. SUMMERTIME

7. PUSH BACK feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don

8. BREATHE

9. ON UR MIND feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR

10. BACK CHAPTERS

11. HOTBOX feat. Eric Bellinger

12. OVER U

13. WITHOUT U

14. APOLOGY

15. OCEAN SURE feat. Candice Boyd and Sam Hook

16. “The Struggle…” (Interlude)

17. GOOD MAN

The deluxe version will include all of the above plus these bonus tracks:

18. Pour Me Up

19. Won’t Be Often

20. Reset The Night