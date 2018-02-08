Ne-Yo Releases D’Angelo-Inspired New Single, “Good Man”

Ne-Yo celebrates the Valentine’s Day season by releasing a love letter to his spouse in the form of the new single, ‘Good Man.’

On the sultry track, which samples D’Angelo’s ‘How Does It Feel,’ the R&B veteran makes a public commitment to put his woman first no matter where he’s at or what he’s doing.

“I just wanna pick the phone up / Every single time you call,” he sings. “It don’t matter where I’m is / I wanna be chillin with Obama, talkin business / see your call and gotta tell him, hold up I gotta take this.”

Obama though! Now, that’s love!

Written by Ne-Yo, D’Angelo, Raphael Saadiq, Darhyl Camper, Jr and produced by Camper (Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige), ‘Good Man’ is the title track off Ne-Yo’s upcoming album, Good Man.

“This album focuses on the journey of what it is to be a good man: a good man to your spouse, a good brother to your brother, a good person to the world,” Ne-Yo cites about the pending LP. “I am not proclaiming to be perfect. A Good Man makes mistakes, learns from those mistakes, therefore to not then repeat those mistakes. Being a Good Man is a journey.”

