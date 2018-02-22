Beyonce Unearths “Sweet Dreams” With New Remix

A new remix of Beyonce’s 2008 hit “Sweet Dreams” is available for your listening pleasures… at least for now.

The new offering arrives ten years after the original was released on Bey’s multi-platinum selling album, I Am…Sasha Fierce, but according to Pitchfork, Beyonce’s team wasn’t responsible for the remix. The remix is credited to “IDS” on Tidal, and the copyright is attributed to “℗ 2018 Beyonce” on Apple Music and iTunes.

Nonetheless, the mixture has more of a ballad vibe with Beyonce singing, “You can be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare / Either way I don’t wanna wake up from you.”

The original “Sweet Dreams” reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot, while the ‘I Am…Sasha Fierce’ project featured other hits like “If I Were a Boy,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” “Diva,” “Halo,” and “Ego.”

Beyonce’s last album was 2016’s LEMONADE, but she appeared on several singles including Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect Duet,” “J Balvin’s “Mi Gente,” and Eminem’s “Walk On Water.”

Beyonce is also set to headline Coachella in April.