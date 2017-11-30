Ed Sheeran Unwraps “Perfect” Duet With Beyonce

Beyonce continues her collaborative rounds.

After joining forces with J Balvin on the charity single “Mi Gente” and Eminem on his new offering “Walk On Water,” the music superstar joins forces with Ed Sheeran for the new duet, “Perfect.”

On the acoustic record, Beyonce adds her signature flare as she sings about a perfect relationship. “Well, I found a man stronger than anyone I know,” she sings. “He shares my dreams / I hope that someday we’ll share our home.”

Sheeran first teased about the huge collaboration last week, but only announced that the artist would be Beyonce earlier today when he shared the artwork for the remix.

“Got Beyonce to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT,” he wrote in the caption.

Sheeran and Beyonce previously performed together at a Grammy tribute concert for Stevie Wonder and at Global Citizen Festival in 2015.

He told People magazine in March that she is the top of his list of artists to collaborate with in the studio.

“After having sung with Beyonce, I’d say she’s always top of my list,” he said. “Even just standing near her onstage makes me look better – just because she’s really that amazing. She has this aura around her of just talent.”

He continued: “Rehearsing with her, hearing her sing up close is just a thing to marvel. Even if my career ended tomorrow, I’ll still be able to tell my grandkids that I got to sing with Beyonce. She will be remembered as one of the greats.”

The original version of “Perfect” appears on Sheeran’s latest album, Divide (÷), and is currently in the top five in both the U.K. and U.S. singles charts.