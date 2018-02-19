George Tandy Jr. Is The Epitome of Good Vibes Only In “Already Love” Video

“Soulternative” indie singer-songwriter George Tandy Jr. returns with new single, “Already Love.” With his uniquely rich tones, George provides fans with another vulnerable and honest song.

George’s debut solo project The Foundation introduced the singer to new audiences and developed an evolving fan base. Within his venture, GTJ has scored a top-3 spot on Urban AC charts with his single “March” in 2013.

Discovered in a Starbucks where he once worked, George attributes his talents to his musical family. “I come from a family full of musicians, my grandfather is a musician, and my dad is a musician. Both parents performed or are passionate about music. My siblings performed something like the Tandy 5 or something like that, but it was always a part of the home atmosphere.

The Foundation was GTJ’s heartfelt gift to the world. “I’ve been working on it for the past 9 or 10 years and I put my whole heart and soul in it. ”

“I feel like you already love me,” George told his fans via Twitter on the song’s original release date back in 2017.

“Already Love” is filled with fun animation as George Tandy Jr. hypes up a crowd in the park with his feel-good sound.