The sixth annual Global Spin Awards went down on Thursday, February 15th at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles, and it was a star-studded affair. Presented by REVOLT, Snoop Dogg, aka DJ Snoopadelic, handled the hosting for the night and presented the 2018 Global Spin Award recipients DJ Khaled, DJ Camilo, DJ Carisma, Diplo and more, who took home top honors.

During the event, guests enjoyed a surprise performance by Ludacris, who was joined Jermaine Dupri, Snoop, Usher, and Diddy to perform the “Welcome to Atlanta” remix for the first time ever all together. Other A-List guests in attendance included Nicole Scherzinger, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Vanessa and Angela Simmons, and more.

In addition to recognizing DJs for their significant role within today’s culture of music, the show honored two timeless legacies from the industry: Usher presented Jermaine Dupri with the Breaking Barriers Award and Pharrell presented Timbaland with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’m truly blessed to be honored with the Breaking Barriers Award,” said honoree Jermaine Dupri. “I’ve worked with so many talented artists and DJs to produce great music over the years. The secret to breaking musical barriers is simple – practice makes perfect. For all the DJs out there that have supported and accepted me, I thank you for playing my records and sharing it with the world.

“I love music. I was a DJ first, and when I didn’t like the music out there, I decided to make beats and create music for the fans,” said Lifetime Achievement honoree Timbaland. I’d really like to thank all the DJs that have played my records, and continue to play my records every day. It feels a little weird receiving this Lifetime Achievement Award, because I feel like I’m just getting started.”

The 2018 Global Spin Awards Winners Include:

DJ OF THE YEAR- DJ Khaled

NATIONAL CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Camilo

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Carisma

DJ RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR – DJ Drama/Don Cannon – Generation Now

HIP HOP DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Khaled

INTERNATIONAL DJ OF THE YEAR – Diplo

The full list of 2018 winners can be found at: www.GlobalSpinAwards.com. For more information on the Global Spin Awards, visit REVOLT.tv.

The Global Spin Awards were founded by former Bad Boy Records Executive Shawn Prez, to honor DJs and musicians for their accomplishments. Now in its sixth year, the Awards are the only industry recognition for professional DJs. The Global Spin Awards, which will air Thursday, February 22nd on REVOLT at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT and the pre-show at 8:30Pm ET/5:30pm PT. For REVOLT channel listings go to www.REVOLT.tv/listings.