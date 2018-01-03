PHOTOS: “Love & Hip Hop” Miami Screening With Pretty Ricky, Amara La Negra, Trina, More



















































































While fans watched nationally, the cast of Love & Hip Hop Miami celebrated the show premiere together during a private invite-only event that took place at Studio23 on South Beach.

Curated by Monami Ent. CEO, Mona Scott-Young, the gathering was packed with the entire cast, including Trick Daddy, Trina, Pretty Ricky, Gunplay, Amara La Negra and Shay Johnson.

Special celebrity guests also included legendary rapper Busta Rhymes, Miami Dolphins player Le’veon Bell, Drinking-Champs Podcast host and former rapper NORE plus mega-producers Timbaland and Polo Da Don was spotted in the mix. Also, Love & Hip-Hop, Atlanta cast members Karlie Red and Tommie came out for a show of support.

Attendees sipped MYX Fusions and Ciroc as they networked and enjoyed the company of each other.

Check out some photos above via Exclusive Access and Amanda Barona (IG: @thatdancer)!