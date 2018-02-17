Ciara Shares Photos Of Her Daughter Sienna

Ciara recently pulled up the blinds to her personal life and introduced her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, to the world.

The singer and model, 32, who welcomed Sienna with husband Russell Wilson in April 2017, revealed her gorgeous little girl via the TraceMe app on Thursday, February 15.

“She’s The Sweetest Angel!” Ciara wrote on Instagram alongside a photo, which was shot her 29-year-old-hubby. The “Body Party” singer added on the app, “I’m so excited to be opening up my world to you on TraceMe. You guys know i tend to be private with a lot of things, but with TraceMe I can have a genuine, unfiltered connection with you all.”

The “I Bet” crooner explained her reasoning for letting fans into her world in a more intimate way than she ever has before. “My motivation for this was to give back for all of your support throughout the years,” she said. “We now have a special place where you can get to know more about me and see all the fun things that go on with my music, my family, my fashion and so much more.”

Ciara and Wilson wed in England in 2016. Along with Sienna, she is also mom to Future Zahir Wilburn, 3, with ex-fiance, Future.

Check out the photos below: