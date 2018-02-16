Mya Drops Grown and Sexy Single, “You Got Me”

R&B veteran Mya celebrated Valentine’s Day by releasing the new bedroom-ready single, “You Got Me.” On the steamy offering, produced by MyGuyMars, the Grammy-winning songstress makes it her duty to serve her Bae even with her busy schedule.

“Look at the time / Where did it go? / I gotta get, back on the road,” she sings. “Even though you hate it / But You know I gotta leave / But right before I leave / Imma give you all you need.”

“You Got Me,” which she calls “grown & sexy,” follows previously released singles “Ready For Whatever” and “Ready, Part II (Bedroom Mix),” all set to appear on Mya’s upcoming album, the follow up to 2016’s ‘Smoove Jones.’

Based on the music released thus far, it seems like Mya is in a really happy place!

Listen to ‘You Got Me’: