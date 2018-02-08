Trinidad Cardona Brings Latin Vibes With “Dinero”

Pheonix native Trinidad Cardona delivers the visual to his latest single, “Dinero,” a song that sees him tapping into his roots as a Black and Mexican artist to serve up the genre-bending vibes.

“I’m very excited for the world to finally hear ‘Dinero,’” Trinidad previously stated. “It’s the first single after ‘Jennifer’ and I’ve been working hard to make sure this one is perfect.”

Trinidad first stepped on the scene when his hit “Jennifer” went viral. With over eight million streams and over 26 million YouTube views, the 18-year-old’s fan base grew overnight.

Following up the success of his first single, Trinidad uses his star quality to infuse a bit more culture into music's melting pot.

In the video, Trinidad appears to be lovestruck and can’t keep his hands out of his pockets. He learns fast that money doesn’t always equate to love in the visuals for “Dinero.” Check it out below.