Kehlani Delivers The Sultry New Gem, “Again”

Kehlani gave us several gems to close out 2017 including “Honey,” “Touch,” and “Already Won,” and it looks like she’s back at it “Again.”

Backed by acoustic guitar, on the new offering, the West Coast songstress delivers sweet, buttery and sultry vocals as she describes her attraction to a special someone.

“Oh, If only you know just how you taste / Oh, if only you seem to walk away / Oh, I’ll follow you into yesterday / Then miles away,” she sings.

It’s unclear in “Again” will have a home on a project, but Lani seems very excited about the song. “Unmixed just like I like it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Imperfect and honest. 11:11. Here’s how I’m feeling… AGAIN.”

She also penned on IG: “I’ve been through enough to turn me to stone… from the way I entered the world, to the constant tests and trials. I’ve seen pitch black darkness and shadows bigger than my own. There is a god given gift to be able to turn turmoil to fertilizer… and grow flowers from it. I have every right to be cold and hard, but I promise to myself and those I love that I will remain soft & softer. You have a choice, you MUST decide… will you grow flowers or weeds? it’s up to you. I will always be THIS woman. That is my biggest blessing.”

Kehlani will join Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled on tour, starting Feb. 26. She’s also hard at work on her sophomore album, the follow-up to ‘SweetSexySavage.’

