Fresh off her win at the recent Billboard Women in Music Awards where she took home the “Rule Breaker of the Year” honor, R&B artist Kehlani keeps the buzz going with a music video for her latest single, “Honey.”

In the filtered visual, directed by David Camarena, Kehlani and her love interest, played by newcomer Aarianna Johnson, spend quality time together by hitting the open road, and at times showing the affection towards each other.

According to Kehlani, the video was filmed on “precious” land owned by her family: “Special thank you to mi prima @mayarecamp for letting us work with those precious bee’s on the family land in Guinda, CA,” she wrote.

She also opened up about the inspiration for the video, insisting, “there were particular reasons why I chose [Aarianna Johnson] for this video.” She continued: “This song was inspired by an androgynous woman, and I wanted to find someone who fell in line with that, who was ‘hard’ yet so so soft (yes, like a bee). I was asked ‘why not use a feminine girl?’ , but I knew I wanted to honor the inspiration, and paint the picture of the sweet tender aspect that shines through every woman, no matter what. Thank you for doing this @beingspontaneous she killed her first video job everyone!”

“Honey” was released in October (2017) as a buzz single, but the song has been picking up traction.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In related news, Kehlani will hit the road with singer Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled for a 20-date tour next year. The trek kicks off on Feb. 26 in San Diego and will then head to major cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Nashville before wrapping in Tampa on March 31. The tour will support Lovato’s latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, Kehlani’s debut SweetSexySavage and Khaled’s Grateful.