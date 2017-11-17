Kehlani Says She “Already Won”

You can’t tell Kehlani nothing because according to her, she has “Already Won.”

Backed by hard-hitting 808s, mellow chords, and strings, the West Coast songstress delivers thunderous and inspiration lyrics about her achievements, insisting she’s not worried about what anyone has to say.

“I got the keys to my hood / Momma say she good / Doin what I should / I already won,” she intros. “I got the world on my back, city on the map / No time to kick back.”

She later drops a hot 16, detailing her excitement about her Grammy, AMA, and BET Award nominations as well as how proud she is about her art.

A confident artist usually gets their fair share of returns, and we’re thrilled for Kehlani and all the accolades she has earned while staying true to herself.

We will get the results of her American Music Awards nomination in the category of “Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B” during this month’s ceremony, which airs on Sunday (November 19).

Bump “Already Won” below, especially if this is how you feel when others hate on you: