Justine Skye Announces “Ultraviolet” Spring Tour

Justine Skye will support her debut album, Ultraviolet, with a headlining North American tour this spring. Launching March 1st in Washington, D.C., the trek will make stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Houston before wrapping on April 4th in San Francisco. Tickets go on-sale HERE beginning March 1st.

Skye’s new project ‘Ultraviolet,’ features 10-songs and include appearances from Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Wiz Kid, and is headed by the singles “Back For More,” “Don’t Think About It,” and “Heaven.”

This past week, she brought the house down at an Apple in-store event in Brooklyn, giving fans a taste of what to expect on the road.

“Ultraviolet” Spring Tour Dates:

3/1 Washington, D.C.

3/22 Philadelphia, PA

3/23 Boston, MA

3/24 New York, NY

3/26 Chicago, IL

3/27 Toronto, ON

3/29 Detroit, MI

4/1 Atlanta, GA

4/3 Dallas, TX

4/4 Houston, TX

4/7 Los Angeles, CA

4/8 San Francisco, CA*

*Supporting Marc E. Bassy