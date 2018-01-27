Jessie J Unwraps Acoustic Rendition of “Queen”

Back in November (2017), UK Soul singer Jessie J released the women empowerment single, “Queen,” and now she extends the reach of the sultry offering with a soulful acoustic rendition.

“Queen” encourages women to cherish and love themselves, and with this heartfelt rendition, Jessie’s message of self-love hits home.

“Stop playing with your body, lady / Stop feeling like your not enough,” she sings. “Stop feeding into the haters / Stop and give yourself some love.”

“I wrote this song because we ALL need to remind ourselves more out-loud how beautiful we are inside out. Simple,” Jessie J previously said about the record. “This isn’t just another song for me this is a way of thinking and a mantra we all deserve. Thank you for your unconditional love and support. I love you all. Jess x.”

Jessie’s upcoming LP, R.O.S.E.(Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment), will capture her struggles and journey back.

In related news, Jessie recently joined Singer, one of China’s biggest TV shows. On a weekly basis, The Singer 2018 features the U.K vocalist and songwriter as a regular guest artist, along with Chinese rock star Wang Feng, Taiwanese pop star Angela Chang and Taiwanese singer Sam Lee. The show, which airs on Hunan TV, draws an audience of over 100 million viewers-plus for every episode.