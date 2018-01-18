Mike11 – My Tata Ft. Jeremih

Portuguese Soul/R&B artist Mike11 releases the Latin-themed new single “My Tata,” featuring Jeremih.

Led by Santana-styled guitar strums, and produced by Scott Storch, the romantic and passion-filled offering is inspired by Pablo Escobar’s wife Tata in Netflix series, “Narcos.”

Like the film, which highlights how Escobar’s wife, Maria Victoria Henao, is a ride or die chick for her husband, the collaborators aim to find the same kind of real love through intoxicating and invigorating lyrical, vocal, and musical sounds.

Storch spoke graciously about working with musician, songwriter and producer Mike11. “I was so happy to work with Mike11 once I saw his amazing skills on the Portuguese guitar,” he said. “‘My Tata’ is a timeless song with beautiful music, and Jeremih killed the verses making a perfect harmony. Without a doubt, this song will be an international hit.”

Mike11 (Mike Eleven) was born and raised in Lisbon, Portugal. He discovered his musical calling at the age of 10 while watching a singing talent show on television. Captivated by the sincere passion displayed in the songs and beautiful melodies, Mike sought out to become a Fado singer, but it wasn’t long before the talented musician trained and excelled in playing the Portuguese guitar.

Listen to “My Tatta” below and purchase here:

