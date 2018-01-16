Ricardo Williams – Come Over

UK R&B artist Ricardo Williams sends a soulful request to his special lady in the form of a new song called “Come Over.” On the seductive bedroom romper, the singer/songwriter delivers mood-setting vocals as he shares his tale of putting it down in the bedroom.

“I want to show you girl, all the things I do / Can’t get you off my mind, can’t get over you,” he sings.

“Come Over” follows up the previously released single “Personal;” both songs will appear on Ricardo’s forthcoming EP, Intermission.

Speaking about his short-term musical plans, Ricardo says “I was really playing with music the last 2-3 years but after having a conversation with a local blogger it all changed. In conversation, they said that the Hip-hop and Rap guys seem hungrier than you R&B guys. After hearing that I was like… Nah, next year I’m going to hit you with so much music you’re going to get sick of me.”

He adds, “I miss R&B music and that’s what I want to give you… Really GOOD R&B this year, so the next 4 months I’m going to release 4 singles ahead of the EP.”

Listen to “Come Over” below:

