Toni Braxton – Heart Away Ft. Birdman

Toni Braxton taps rumored boyfriend Birdman for the new collaboration “Heart Away,” a remix of Derez Deshon’s “Hardaway,” produced by London On Da Track. On the bouncy relationship-driven remake, the legendary R&B songstress intoxicates with her trademark lush and silky vocals as she reveals assumption-making lyrics about her love life.

“He took my heart away,” sings Braxton. “Bad man with good manner / Played me like I was a habit / Middle finger, he could have it / I used to dream of livin’ lavish / Now a girl’s a livin’ legend.”

Back in September (2017), Toni’s sister Tamar appeared on the Wendy Williams show and spoke about her relationship with Birdman, alleging that they may be married.

“I think that’s my brother-in-law, I do,” Tamar says about their closeness. “I think they eloped. I’m telling you, Wendy, they [are] married.”

“Heart Away” follows the 5-remix pack for “Coping,” and the previously released single, “Deadwood,” a record that finds the multi-Grammy winner in an unforgiving state after being rejected by a lover.

Braxton’s forthcoming album, ‘Sex & Cigarettes,’ the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Love, Marriage & Divorce’ with Babyface and her 2010 solo effort ‘Pulse,’ is due out in 2018.