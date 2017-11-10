Toni Braxton Releases “Coping” Remixes

Toni Braxton appeases her international fans and musically-diverse R&B lovers with the new 5-remix pack for “Coping.”

The set features EDM and house makeovers from producer-remixers Eden Prince, Paris & Simo, Stadiumx, Disco Killerz, and Tom Swoon.

The remix pack follows Braxton’s recently released new single, “Deadwood,” a record that sees her in an unforgiving state after being rejected by a lover.

Braxton’s forthcoming album, ‘Sex & Cigarettes,’ is due out in early 2018.

“I’m excited; it’s been awhile. The last project I did was me and Babyface,” she previously said. “The new album comes out at the top of the year, and it’s called ‘Sex & Cigarettes.’ I feel like I’m older; I wanna say what I feel, I don’t wanna be censored.”

Braxton’s last album was 2014’s ‘Love, Marriage & Divorce’ with Babyface. Her last solo effort was 2010’s ‘Pulse.’