Aaron Camper Drops New EP ‘Hi-DEF’

Following the addicting offering “High $ Habit,” and the funky gem, “So Cold,” Grammy-nominated artist Aaron Camper drops the new EP, Hi-DEF.

Like the previous releases, the 8-song project continues to highlight the singer and songwriter’s penmanship, creative-richness, and his vocal talents.

‘Hi-DEF’ raises the bar for Camper, who journeys into new sounds and samples to create a project that is introspective and profoundly masterful.

“These records are like a personal collection of stories, real feels, thoughts, and realizations,” says Camper. “I think I’m just releasing myself now to get out. I think listeners are getting another angle into these small windows into my spaces, a closer one for sure.”

Listen to ‘Hi-DEF’ via Spotify below or via Apple Music, HERE.