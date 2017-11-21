Aaron Camper – So Cold

Aaron Camper follows up his previous offerings “High $ Habit,” and “Fire,” with the funky new song, “So Cold,” lifted from his upcoming EP, Hi-DEF.

On the 80s synth-pop-soul-inspired track, the Grammy-nominated R&B artist mesmerizes with his silky delivery and lush harmonies.

“These records are like a personal collection of stories, real feels, thoughts, and realizations,” Camper says. “I think I’m just releasing myself now to get out. I think listeners are getting another angle into these small windows into my spaces, a closer one for sure.”

Aaron, a multi-talented artist with an unparalleled musicianship, is the son of a preacher and has been around music all his life. Influenced by artists like The Winans, Phil Collins, Al Green and many others, Aaron set the course to become a well-rounded artist and performer. Having shared stages with major acts like Justin Timberlake and Chris Brown, Aaron has honed his craft as a dynamic performer. As a writer, he has worked with a myriad of artists like David Guetta, Jill Scott, Diddy and BJ The Chicago Kid to name a few.

Listen to Camper’s latest singles of his EP Hi-DEF below: