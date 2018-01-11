R&B singer Tank is one of four diverse men tapped for BET’s new late-night original series “BET’s Mancave.”

The “When We” hitmaker will be joined by comedian Gerald “Slink” Johnson (Black Jesus), hit-making producer Marcos “Kosine” Palacios, and previously announced TV personality and Executive Producer Jeff Johnson for the 12-episode weekly half-hour series.

“BET’s Mancave” is executive produced by Steve Harvey and Truly Original, and will focus on “unadulterated and provocative views about life, love, politics, sex, pop culture and more.” Through humor, genuine emotion and heated debate, the cast will discuss their own opinions and experiences, while revealing what it’s really like to navigate the world as an African-American man. Each episode will feature a new celebrity guest who will join the guys as they offer an unfiltered look at what men REALLY talk about within their inner circle of male friends.

Four guys. Different worlds. Lots of opinions. “BET’s Mancave” will premiere on January 18, 2018, at 10:30 PM ET/PT.

Tank recently starred in BET’s record-breaking series “The New Edition Story” (aired January 2017) as MCA Records executive Jheryl Busby.

The multi-Grammy nominated singer and songwriter recently topped the Billboard Adult R&B chart with his sensual single “When We,” and this week will give him 10 weeks on top.

In late September, Tank released the new album, Savage, which also featured the singles “Savage,” “F It Up,” and “Sexy.”